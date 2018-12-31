NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — No rest for the really weary.

Less than a day removed from watching their awful season mercifully come to an end and making Todd Bowles pay for it with his job, the Jets started their search for a new head coach.

According to the NFL Network, the Jets requested interviews with three assistant coaches, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Dallas Cowboys passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Kris Richard. If granted permission, the Jets may have to wait to speak to both Bieniemy and Richard because their teams are preparing for playoff games this weekend.

Monken, presumably, could be interviewed soon because the Bucs missed the playoffs, but he could also be a candidate for Tampa’s next head coach following the firing of Dirk Koetter on Sunday night.

Owner Christopher Johnson made it clear the current structure will stay in place. The new head coach will answer to him, not general manager Mike Maccagnan. Johnson said Maccagnan and VP of player personnel Brian Heimerdinger will assist in the hiring process.

No matter who the Jets interview first, second or third, they are probably going to speak to many candidates, including college coaches.

“I’m certainly not ruling them out,” Johnson said.

According to the Daily News, the Jets requested a sit-down with Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, but it was declined.

Though Johnson earlier denied interest, it is believed the Jets also would like to speak to Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Johnson also said prior head coaching experience is not a prerequisite for the job.

“It can’t hurt, but that is not the be-all and end-all for this search,” Johnson said.

Though conventional wisdom suggests the Jets want a more offensive-oriented head coach, following years of defensive assistants getting the gig and then neglecting the offense, Maccagnan told reporters on Monday he wants a staff that can properly develop young quarterback Sam Darnold.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 draft, Darnold experienced predictable ups and down during his first season in the NFL, completing 58 percent of his passes for 2,865 yards, with 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 13 games.

Following a foot injury that forced him to miss three games, Darnold played his best football of the season, throwing for 931 yards with six TDs and just one pick over the Jets’ final four games.

Maccagnan said any candidate the Jets interview will also speak to Darnold, but the young signal-caller will have no say in the hiring process.