NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New Year’s Eve came early on Monday at the Children’s Museum of Manhattan.

The center had a family-friendly New Year’s Eve party for some kids who probably won’t be staying up to watch the ball drop in Times Square.

The party came complete with a new year’s countdown and ball drop of their own.

“We started doing it every year and the ball more spectacular and bigger and the party got bigger,” the museum’s David Rios said.

“It’s really fun to do something where families feel it’s a safe space. My kid can enjoy the festivities in Times Square without all the crowds and staying up late.”

After the ball came down, kids rang in 2019 early with streamers and noisemakers. This year marks the Manhattan museum’s fifth New Year’s Eve celebration.