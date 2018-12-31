NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Six teenagers are accused of stealing an MTA bus and taking it on a joy ride through the city.

Investigators released images of the six suspects — four boys and two girls — wanted for questioning. Police had previously said they sought three suspects.

Police say they managed to get inside the empty MTA bus on Hunts Point Avenue in the Bronx back on Dec. 23 just before 8 p.m.

The group then allegedly drove the bus through parts of Brooklyn and Queens before abandoning it on Prospect Avenue in the Woodstock section of the Bronx.

The bus was not damaged.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.