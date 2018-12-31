NEW YEAR'S EVE!Guide To Street Closures, Security Measures, Times Square Tips & More To Welcome 2019
PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey man helped save lives during an early morning house fire.

Tyler Hanson happens to be a volunteer firefighter in Rutherford. He said he spotted smoke coming from a house on Union Avenue in Passaic on his way to work on Monday.

No one was on the scene yet.

passaic3 Volunteer Firefighter On Way To Work Rescues Family From House Fire

The home’s residents weren’t even awake, so the good Samaritan woke them up and helped get them out.

“He actually went inside, and found where the fire was at, which was in the attic. He took everybody out, told me exactly where the fire was at,” Passaic Fire Department Battalion Chief Kevin Burgos said.

Fire officials are reminding citizens to never run into a burning building untrained.

Hanson is a trained professional. Thanks to his efforts, no one was injured.

