By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

The heavy rain that fell overnight will taper off shortly, if it’s even still raining! We slid into the 4th spot all time for wettest years in NYC. I guess we win?! You be the judge…

The winds will be kicking in, and gusting into the 40s. There is a wind advisory for the entire tri-state through the afternoon hours. Today’s temps will start in the 50s and fall into the upper 20s by the time making up Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is much colder albeit sunny. Happy New Year!