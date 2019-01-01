CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Weather

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

The heavy rain that fell overnight will taper off shortly, if it’s even still raining! We slid into the 4th spot all time for wettest years in NYC. I guess we win?! You be the judge…

1231weather1 1/1 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

The winds will be kicking in, and gusting into the 40s. There is a wind advisory for the entire tri-state through the afternoon hours. Today’s temps will start in the 50s and fall into the upper 20s by the time making up Wednesday morning.

1231weather2 1/1 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Wednesday is much colder albeit sunny. Happy New Year!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s