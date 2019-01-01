CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Happy 2019, folks! The daylight hours of the first day of the year were ushered in with leftover clouds and gusty conditions, but we cleared up nicely through the day! Expect skies to remain clear overnight and the winds will subside as well…but enough of a breeze will remain for wind chills in the teens & 20s overnight.

Tomorrow will be dry & bright, and considerably colder than how we started off the year – upper 30s compared to upper 50s. While this is seasonable, it’s a bit of a shock compared to Tuesday’s mild temps. Clouds move in late tomorrow night ahead of a very weak & disorganized disturbance that could bring a spotty wintry mix, mainly north & west of the city.

Thursday starts off with some drops & flakes before skies clear out Thursday night, on our way to a pleasant & cool Friday. Have a great night!

