NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Someone could have a very lucky start to 2019 with Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

It’s the eighth largest jackpot in the game’s history, amounting to $425 million and climbing.

“It’s enough money to make me retire and go on vacation for the rest of my life,” Hell’s Kitchen resident Wilson Egidio said.

Egidio is one of many New Yorkers who made Mega Millions their first order of business on the first day of 2019.

“I’ve been playing the same numbers for 20-plus years,” he said.

Since the December 28th drawing had no winner, Egidio and others have another crack at the growing pot.

“I’m going to win tonight,” Queens resident Patty Brown said with confidence. “I’m going to win.

Brown’s been playing every week for decades, but she’s been on a winning streak of late with recent wins of $2500 and $5000 recently.

“Sometimes you win and you get lucky and if you don’t, you tried,” New Jersey resident Neil Kaplan said.

Kaplan isn’t as confident about winning the $248 cash payout, but thought buying five games would up his chances.

“I’m with my family in New York City on New Year’s Day having a great time and we’ll see what happens,” he said.

As always it’s a long shot, with the odds of winning at around one in 300 million. Nevertheless, New Yorkers have been filing into lotto retailers and filling out their wish lists.

Patty picked a lucky spot. The Liberty Bagel Deli in Hell’s Kitchen had a $250,000 Mega Millions winner in 2012.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been won on only one New Year’s Day ever, in 2008.