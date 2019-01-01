NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in Queens arrested a 34-year-old homeless woman in connection to the heartless theft of a disabled teen’s wheelchair on Christmas Day.

Minera Martinez allegedly took the pricey device from 77th Street, where it was locked up outside the Jackson Heights building where Michelle Martinez Molina lives.

Molina has Rett Syndrome, a genetic brain disorder that’s left her unable to talk beyond a few words and completely reliant on a wheelchair like the one allegedly stolen by Martinez.

Molina’s family found the wheelchair just too heavy and wide to make it up to their narrow staircase leading to their second floor apartment, so they kept it outside tucked away and locked up.

Since the story first aired, CBS2 received numerous calls from viewers looking to donate a wheelchair. We’ve since put them in touch with the Molina family.

Police say Martinez is homeless, and has been charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.