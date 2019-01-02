CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Sunshine will battle with some high clouds this afternoon, but we’re still looking at a mostly to partly sunny day. Of course, it will be much cooler than yesterday; expect highs only in the upper 30s to around 40°.

The evening should remain generally quiet, but overnight we’ll see a mixture of rain and snow move across the area. When all is said and done around daybreak, a trace to an inch (or more) is expected across our northwest counties.

Clouds will give way to sun tomorrow with a slightly milder air mass in place. It will be on the breezy side, too, with highs in the mid 40s.

As for Friday, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s.

