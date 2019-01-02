NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenager is in serious condition after police say he was stabbed by a fellow classmate at a high school in the Bronx Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say a 13-year-old girl stabbed a 14-year-old boy in the shoulder at Hostos-Lincoln Academy of Science in the Mott Haven Section around 1:30 p.m.

The victim was rushed to NYC Health+Hospitals/Lincoln in serious but stable condition.

Meanwhile, the alleged assailant was taken into custody with charges pending.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the stabbing, which remains under investigation.