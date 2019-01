HARRINGTON PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A child is in critical condition after being thrown from a car during a head-on collision in New Jersey.

Chopper 2 was over the scene around 7:30 a.m. on Old Hook Road in Harrington Park.

Two vehicles could be seen with crushed front ends. One had rolled over, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.