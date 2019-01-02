NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — You’ve heard the excuse “the dog ate my homework,” right?

What if the dog delayed your train instead? That’s what happened to riders on a pair of subway lines Wednesday night after a pup slipped under a train on the Williamsburg Bridge.

I'm stuck on a train midway over the Williamsburg bridge because there's A DOG ON THE TRACKS and they had to TURN THE POWER OFF so that NYPD CAN SAFELY RETRIEVE IT. IT'S DARK IN HERE. pic.twitter.com/n959mGRzzL — Anna K. Logic (@Ramona_Flowers) January 3, 2019

Metropolitan Avenue-bound M trains and Jamaica-bound J trains were temporarily suspended in both directions between Broad Street and Hewes Street after officials shut down power to the third rail in hopes of retrieving the dog.

Riders took to social media complaining they were stuck on their trains for over an hour as the search for the furry friend lingered to no avail.

The MTA tweeted around 11 p.m. that service was resuming with delays after the dog was retrieved off the tracks by emergency teams.

J and M train service have resumed with delays after the NYPD was able to safely "collar" a dog that was on the Williamsburg Bridge. https://t.co/zbKmrlGe9m — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) January 3, 2019

It wasn’t immediately clear how the canine found its way onto the tracks.