JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A firefighter was injured Wednesday morning battling a three-alarm blaze in Jersey City.

The fire broke out around 9 a.m. at a house on Garfield Avenue and spread to a neighboring home.

Chopper 2 was over the scene, where flames and smoke could be seen coming from the roof.

One firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

