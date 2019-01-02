OSSINING, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A fight in a parking lot in Westchester County may be what landed one man in the hospital and another one behind bars.

The argument happened at the Cortland Ridge apartments in Ossining around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

According to police, 39-year-old Anthony Acosta stabbed another man.

Other neighbors at the scene came to the aide of the victim.

Acosta was arrested at the complex. He’s charged with felony assault.

He’s being held on $50,000 bail.

The victim suffered serious injuries and remains hospitalized.