NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are on the hunt for a man with several identifying tattoos they say raped a woman in Queens over the weekend.

Investigators say the suspect, identified by the NYPD as 24-year-old George Persaud, was brandishing an imitation firearm when he approached the 40-year-old victim in South Ozone Park between midnight and 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Persaud allegedly took the victim to a secluded area where he proceeded to rape her.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Police describe Persaud as roughly 5’4″ and 150 pounds with brown eyes, dark hair with a fade on the side, and facial hair on his face and chin. He also has a tattoo across his chest that reads “Only The Strong Survive,” another with a nautical star on his right hand, and additional markings on his right knuckles.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.