TEANECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A lot of people are promising to work out more in 2019.
A Teaneck woman is turning into a social media star for the faces she makes during her gym time.
If your New Year’s resolution is to lose weight and you’re looking for some encouragement, look no further than the Instagram account of personal trainer Miriam Levitansky.
What better way to start off the new year than with some #uglyliftingface? Sometimes I feel inspired to write a whole long caption, but I feel like there will probably be countless “New Year, New Me!”-type posts out there today, and the truth is, you don’t need a new year, a new month, or even a new DAY to re-evaluate your goals and what measures you’re going to take to get there. All it takes is a few moments, every single day, to remind yourself of who you are, and where you want to be. Commit to yourself, and never give up, and see just how strong you really are! Check out my other page @miriam_tailormadebodiez and click the link in my bio and let’s sit down and talk about those goals and tailor make a plan just for you! #gym #shoulders #bouldershoulders #determination #strongwomen #strong #goals #2019 #newyearsresolution #bodybuilding #tailormadebodiez #personaltrainer #workout #motivation #fitness #sweat #fitfam #girlswholift #musclesaresexy @tailormadebodiez
Lev is the “proud owner of an #uglyliftingface.”
The message is to not be afraid of what you look like in the gym.
“Just be strong, get ugly,” she told CBSN New York’s John Dias.
Does your #gym have this #triceps machine? Use it to train your #chest too. Make sure the handles are set on the wider position and lean forward to really target those #pecs. I prefer to get on my knees while doing them because I feel like I have better control of the weight, but @nittyrunsthecity says it’s unnecessary, and it must be that I just like being on my knees 🙄😂. Either way, used them as a finisher this morning for some #sundayfunday and the pump was real. Give them a try and let me know if you like them! #chestday #workout #nodaysoff #bodybuilding #girlswholift #personaltrainer #gymlife #fitness #motivation #trynewthings #retrofitness #musclesaresexy #strongnotskinny #uglyliftingface #justdoit #golift #liftlikeagirl #fitfam #pushpullgrind #newjersey
“Just get there. Lift. Have fun. Get strong,” she said.
People have reached out to her, saying her posts are inspirational. So how does that make her feel?
“It feels great. I just want people to get healthy, feel good about themselves, be confident and just make some gains,” she said.