TEANECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A lot of people are promising to work out more in 2019.

A Teaneck woman is turning into a social media star for the faces she makes during her gym time.

If your New Year’s resolution is to lose weight and you’re looking for some encouragement, look no further than the Instagram account of personal trainer Miriam Levitansky.

Lev is the “proud owner of an #uglyliftingface.”

The message is to not be afraid of what you look like in the gym.

“Just be strong, get ugly,” she told CBSN New York’s John Dias.

“Just get there. Lift. Have fun. Get strong,” she said.

People have reached out to her, saying her posts are inspirational. So how does that make her feel?

“It feels great. I just want people to get healthy, feel good about themselves, be confident and just make some gains,” she said.