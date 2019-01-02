CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have released surveillance video of a man accused of attempting to rape a woman inside a Brooklyn apartment building.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday near South 2nd and Havermeyer streets in Williamsburg.

Police said the suspect approached the 26-year-old victim inside the first-floor landing. He allegedly punched her in the back of the head, climbed on top of her and tried to remove her clothing.

(Credit: NYPD)

When the woman fought back, the man took off down South 2nd heading toward Marcy Avenue.

Police described the suspect as a white man in his mid-20s, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall with facial hair.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

