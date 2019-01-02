NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have released surveillance video of a man accused of attempting to rape a woman inside a Brooklyn apartment building.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday near South 2nd and Havermeyer streets in Williamsburg.

Police said the suspect approached the 26-year-old victim inside the first-floor landing. He allegedly punched her in the back of the head, climbed on top of her and tried to remove her clothing.

When the woman fought back, the man took off down South 2nd heading toward Marcy Avenue.

Police described the suspect as a white man in his mid-20s, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall with facial hair.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.