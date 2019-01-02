GREENLAWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing another woman’s purse during Christmas Eve mass.

Police said they believe she was also behind three other thefts last week.

Tara Costello, 45, and Michael Cuozzo, 51, were arrested Tuesday in Greenlawn.

Police said Costello stole a purse containing credit cards from a parishioner at St. Francis of Assisi in Greenlawn on Dec. 24.

Surveillance video showed two women swipe the bag and then hide it under a jacket before leaving the church.

“They did not attend the mass,” Father Peter Kaczmarek told CBS2. “They came in late, they cased the joint quickly.”

More: 2 Women Swipe Parishioner’s Purse During Christmas Eve Mass On Long Island

The stolen credit cards were later used at a nearby CVS, police said.

“If they had come and asked for help, we probably would have been able to have done something for them,” said Kaczmarek.

Police said Costello and Cuozzo also stole a purse from someone at Blackstone Steakhouse in Melville on Dec. 23, another from McKeown’s Pub in Huntington on Dec. 3, and then a wallet from Jenny Craig in Huntington Station on Dec. 26.

The couple was charged with grand larceny. Costello was also charged with criminal possession of stolen property.