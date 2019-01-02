RAHWAY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A fire tore through a Rahway home Wednesday morning, killing a woman.

The fire took place early in the morning at a home on Washington Street between Park and Rutherford Streets.

Video from the scene showed the entire front of the home fully engulfed in fire.

“On arrival we had heavy fire on two floors and the report of one person still in the structure,” said Rahway Fire Chief Michael Roberts.

The body of Shonda Smith, 44, was found on the second floor.

Three other people who had been in the building were able to get out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.