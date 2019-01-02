CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, New Jersey, Rahway

RAHWAY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A fire tore through a Rahway home Wednesday morning, killing a woman.

The fire took place early in the morning at a home on Washington Street between Park and Rutherford Streets.

Rahway Woman Killed When Fire Tears Through Rahway Home

A fire tore through a Rahway home on Jan. 2, 2018. (credit: William Calloway)

Video from the scene showed the entire front of the home fully engulfed in fire.

“On arrival we had heavy fire on two floors and the report of one person still in the structure,” said Rahway Fire Chief Michael Roberts.

ShondaSmith Woman Killed When Fire Tears Through Rahway Home

Shonda Smith (credit: Image via CBS2)

The body of Shonda Smith, 44, was found on the second floor.

Three other people who had been in the building were able to get out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s