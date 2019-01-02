BETHEL, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) – The upcoming Woodstock 50th anniversary concert is already proving to be a big hit.

The Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, located on the original concert site, announced last week it will host the golden anniversary event August 16th through 18th.

Less than a week later, most accommodations in Sullivan County have already sold out.

Bethel Woods said performers will include “prominent and emerging artists spanning multiple genres and decades,” and talks by “leading futurists and retro-tech experts” will also be featured.

The venue said the names of performers and speakers will be announced soon.

The Woodstock Music and Arts Fair held Aug. 15-17, 1969 drew more than 400,000 people to Max Yasgur’s farm in the Sullivan County town of Bethel, 85 miles northwest of New York City.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)