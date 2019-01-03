By Justin Lewis

Meteorologist

It’s looking pretty good out there this afternoon with partly to mostly sunny skies overhead. There will even be a noticeable difference in the temperatures since yesterday with highs in the upper 40s or so.

It will remain quiet tonight under mostly clear skies. As for temps, they’ll be running slightly cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Sunshine will win out tomorrow with perhaps a few more clouds into the afternoon. It will remain well above normal, too, with highs in the upper 40s.

Our next round of rain spills in late tomorrow night and lingers through the day on Saturday, so be sure to have the umbrella handy.