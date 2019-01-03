NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has proposed a new option which would change plans to shut down the L train subway tunnel between Manhattan and Brooklyn, currently set to begin work on April 27.

Repairs on the tunnel were expected to take 15 months and only keep L train service operational between Bedford Avenue and Canarsie Parkway stations in Brooklyn during that time, with no service between the boroughs.

Cuomo announced on Thursday his engineers and officials have come up with a new plan that, among other features, “would not require to shutdown the L train at all.” Night and weekend work would only require closures of one tube, allowing transit to continue.

“To make a long story short, they have proposed a new design to use in the tunnel,” said Cuomo. “It is a design that has not been used in the United States before to the best of our knowledge.”

The governor noted the new plan follows methods that have been used in Europe, but not for tunnel restoration.

“The MTA has gone through the new designs and believes it is feasible,” he said.

The repairs on what is called the Canarsie Tunnel have been needed for years due to damage from Superstorm Sandy. The tunnel flooded during the storm, requiring extensive short-term repairs just to bring service back. Long-term repairs are now need to make sure the tunnel can continue to operate “without major failures.”

Last month, Cuomo and his team toured the Gateway Tunnel and Canarsie Tunnel ahead of the scheduled shutdown as part of their ongoing L train shutdown evaluation.

According to the current plan from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and New York City Department of Transportation, on April 21 the MTA plans to start service on five additional bus routes and offer new select bus service on 14th Street. Ferry service between the boroughs will also be added to help commuters. As part of its plan, the MTA says additional service will also be added on seven subway lines.

You can read full details about that here. For the complete list of temporary service options, click here.