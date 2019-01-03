NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thanks to generous supporters, the Salvation Army Phil Ramone Orchestra for Children is on track to continue helping all 65 young musicians participating in the program.

“They’ve been through a lot, all of them, and we at the Salvation Army try our best to help them,” envoy Ken Burton told CBSN New York’s Hazel Sanchez last month.

So far the group has raised about $8,000 in donations and will soon get a boost thanks to a concert stages by members of the New York Symphonic Orchestra.

Burton has been running the music program for the Salvation Army in Harlem since its inception in 2011. The orchestra was co-founded by the Salvation Army and by 14-time Grammy winner Ramone, who wanted to bring the opportunity play an instrument to young people who might not otherwise have the means.

Since Ramone’s passing in 2013, the orchestra has struggled to maintain funding to keep the program afloat. And now it is asking the public to donate money or instruments, so the children can continue to realize their full potential.

To donate to the Salvation Army, please click here.