NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Local stars will take center stage later this month when the NHL All-Star Game is played in San Jose.

The Rangers’ Henrik Lundqvist, the Islanders’ Mathew Barzal and reigning Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall of the Devils were named to the Metropolitan Division squad on Wednesday.

Henrik Lundqvist has been selected as one of the game’s Three Stars in 13 of his 29 appearances thus far in 2018-19. Lundqvist ranks third among NHL goaltenders in games with a .900 SV% or better in 2018-19 (22). — NYR Stats & Info (@NYRStatsInfo) January 2, 2019

Lundqvist will be making his fifth appearance. The 36-year-old goaltender’s 2.94 goals-against average and .911 save percentage are far below his career averages, but he has mostly kept the rebuilding Rangers (17-15-7) in the Eastern Conference playoff hunt.

Congrats @Barzal_97! 👏 Headed to San Jose for his first #NHLAllStar game! ⭐️ https://t.co/rNScF1Zysf — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 2, 2019

Set to make his first All-Star game appearance, Barzal has handled the transition to top-line center well for the surprising Islanders (21-13-4), who enter play Thursday five points out of first place in the Metro and one point out of the final playoff spot in the conference. The 21-year-old, who has 36 points in 38 games this season, has nine points, including six goals, in his last five games.

Congratulations to our @hallsy09, who has been selected to represent the #NJDevils at the #NHLAllStar Weekend in San Jose! #HallStar pic.twitter.com/U7bncdGnbn — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 2, 2019

Now a three-time All-Star, Hall has 37 points in 33 games, but is currently sidelined due to a lower-body injury. If the Devils (15-7-7) are to make the playoffs for the second straight season, they are going to need serious production from Hall in the second half.

Four more players will make the All-Star game, thanks to the NHL’s “Last Man” ballot. Fans can vote to send one in each of the four divisions. In the Metro, you can vote for Rangers forward Mats Zuccarello, Islanders captain Anders Lee or the Devils’ Kyle Palmieri.

