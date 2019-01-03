NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a man they say slipped away from police custody at a precinct in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say officers at the 60th Precinct were questioning 36-year-old Isiah McGill in connection to a prior robbery around 4 p.m. when he bolted out a second-story window.

🚨 ALERT! SUBJECT DID ESCAPE POLICE CUSTODY. SUBJECT WAS LAST SEEN WEARING RED SWEATPANTS, RED SWEATSHIRT, WHITE STRIPES WITH WHITE LETTERING ON THE BACK "GOAT" AND THE NUMBER 23 IN BLACK.

Anyone with information please notify Officer SADOVSKAYA at 718-946-3343 OR 718-287-3239 pic.twitter.com/BUn7mJWeKU — NYPD 60th Precinct (@NYPD60Pct) January 4, 2019

McGill was last seen running northbound on W. 12th Street on Coney Island. He’s described as a 6’1″, 160 black man last seen wearing red pants and a red sweatshirt with “GOAT” and “23” on the back.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.