RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Authorities on Long Island allege that a woman tried to kill her estranged husband by pouring antifreeze into his beverages.

Renee Burke, 40, of Holbrook pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges that include attempted murder.

Both she and her attorney declined to comment.

Authorities say the husband has primary custody of their children, ages 4 and 8.

Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini says video shows the defendant pouring antifreeze from baby bottles into a wine bottle at the victim’s home.

“This is an extremely troubling case,” he said. “The evidence will show there there are at least three occasions in which the defendant attempted to kill her estranged husband: once by putting antifreeze in his wine bottle, once by putting it in his soda, and another – which was caught on videotape – where she puts antifreeze in another one of his wine bottles.”

Sini says the defendant told police it was fruit juice.

Sini says her phone contained searches on antifreeze and rat poison, and antifreeze was found in her kitchen.

Police began their investigation after the man began tasting chemicals in some of his beverages in September, after which investigators suggested he install surveillance cameras in his home.

The husband set up cameras after one of the children told a babysitter: “I saw Mommy putting something in Daddy’s drink.”

