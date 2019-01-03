NEW YORK (Hoodline) – When it comes to entertainment culture, there’s plenty to keep you busy, from trivia to drinking games. Read on for the top events to add to your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions

Smash Comedy Show

This monthly free show features comedians like Norah Yahya from the Gotham Comedy Club, Conor Delehontay from Comedy Central Radio and others. Liquor is free from 6 p. m.-7p. m.

When: Friday, January 4, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: 727Create, 727 Franklin Ave..

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Free Comedy Show

This comedy show features happy hour specials and comedians seen on the Comedy Central, TruTV and the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. While there is no cover to get in the show, support for the bar is encouraged.

When: Friday, January 4, 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: O.P.P.A., 162 W. Fourth St..

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

A Taste of Magic at Gossip Restaurant

All tickets include entry to a magic show and a three course meal. Appetizers and entrees include a Thai chili calamari and linguini primavera. For dessert, try the chocolate pudding or the white chocolate chip cookies.

When: Friday, January 4, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Gossip Restaurant, 733 Ninth Ave.

Admission: $60

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Office Trivia

Come test your knowledge about characters and trivia about The Office. Topics to be discussed include Diversity Day, The Health Care Plan or the review of the amazing screenplay, Threat Level Midnight.

When: Friday, January 4, 8-9:30 p.m.

Where: Slattery’s Midtown Pub, 8 E. 36th St..

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

A Drinking Game NYC presents Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Enjoy this drinking game featuring performances and live readings by actors. Past performances include renditions of The Princess Bride and Ghostbusters. Each movie comes with a list of buzzwords and phrases–when you hear one, a bell rings and everybody drinks.

When: Saturday, January 5, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: Brooklyn Bazaar, 150 Greenpoint Ave., Brooklyn.

Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Free Drinks & Comics From Late Night TV Comedy Show

This free standup comedy show features comedians Khalid Rahmaan and Andy Sandford from Conanand a surprise guest from Comedy Central. There’s no cover and drinks are free.

When: Saturday, January 5, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Work Heights, Co-working Magic in Crown Heights, 650 Franklin Ave..

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets