By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning!

A beautiful day is in store as we end the first week of 2019! Expect mostly sunny skies for the daylight hours and some clouds migrating in by the evening.

Rain arrives overnight into Saturday morning and it could be heavy at a times.

The day is not a total washout but you will definitely need the umbrella. Sunday is much better & brighter with temps in the 40s.

Another system returns late Monday ringing us more rain and maybe a little mix of snow during the onset.

Have a great day!

– G

