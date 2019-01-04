NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 5-year-old boy has been reunited with his family after wandering away from a school in Manhattan.

The child, who has autism, left P.S. 11 in Chelsea around 1 p.m. Thursday.

A Good Samaritan found him inside the 23rd Street subway station and called police.

The boy was not harmed. It’s unclear how he got out of the school.

“This serious incident was immediately reported to NYPD, and the student was swiftly and safely found,” Department of Education press secretary Miranda Barbot said in a statement. “We have referred this for investigation and will ensure appropriate follow-up action.”