NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A suspect is in custody after shots were fired and a standoff followed in Brooklyn.

The NYPD received a call of barricaded emotionally disturbed person in his apartment on Maple Street and Nostrand Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens at around 5:30 a.m. The suspect had apparently fired two shots prior to the police arriving.

A standoff ensued, which ended when the suspect was removed from the apartment on a stretcher shortly after 8 a.m.

There’s no word on the suspect’s condition or if there were any injuries.

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

