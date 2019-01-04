ALLENDALE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Usually, there’s stiff competition for two similar businesses that are virtually next door to each other.

But when one New Jersey hair salon faced an obstacle during the holidays, another stepped right in to lend a helping hand, reports CBS2’s Reena Roy.

The stylists at Willow and Edge Salon and Spa are usually competing, but now they’re in close quarters, sharing stations.

“Everyone’s getting along fantastic, we’re having a great time,” said Charles Gilbride, co-owner of the salon who took in about 15 staff members from Allendale Hair Studios down the road.

After a Christmas Eve fire damaged the competitors’ building, even though the salon itself was OK, it had to close temporarily.

“I called a little desperate, a little nervous, but soon as I talked to him he said ‘I’m old school Brooklyn, neighbors are neighbors, don’t worry about it,” said Doree Mortillo, manager of the rival salon.

“I said, you don’t even know how many we are,” she said. “He said, ‘I don’t care, we’ll make it work,’ he said. We’ll make it work.”

They did, even creating a makeshift overflow room in a storage area.

“Neighbors always help neighbors,” said Gilbride. “They’re our neighbors in town and when people are in trouble you help out.”

As for the loyal customers here, they are all about it, telling us it is their first time getting dolled up in a storage room – but they’ll do anything to support their salon.

“I really don’t mind, I love having my nails done,” said Donna Delventhal. “I’ve been seeing Jamie for 25 years, I’ll go anywhere she goes.”