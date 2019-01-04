CBSN New YorkWatch Now
East Hanover, Morris County, New Jersey

EAST HANOVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two people are dead after an intense fire ripped through a home in Morris County, New Jersey Friday night.

Officials say the fire broke out around 8 p.m. at a home on Kimble Place in East Hanover.

People nearby posted video to social media showing crews working to extinguish heavy flames.

Two people found at the scene are confirmed to have died, according to authorities. It wasn’t immediately clear if they were killed in the blaze.

Members of the County Sheriff’s Crime Scene Investigation squad as well as the County Prosecutor’s Office arson division were dispatched to aid in the investigation, which is ongoing.

