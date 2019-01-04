DANBURY, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A total of 86 adorable puppies were rescued after firefighters were joined by passers-by at a Connecticut pet store threatened by a fire.

The fire in a building at the rear of Puppy Love in Danbury was reported at about 9 p.m. Thursday. Responders were on the scene within minutes and firefighters immediately began working to rescue the dogs.

Civilian volunteers, some of whom were eating at a nearby restaurant and some who stopped their cars in the middle of the road, broke into the burning building to carry out dog cages.

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton streamed part of the rescue live on his Facebook page.

Fire officials say all the puppies were removed safely and no injuries were reported.

Puppy Love owners on Facebook thanked everyone who helped rescue the dogs and all those currently caring for them.

“All of our puppies are safe, warm and happily ate an extra dinner tonight!,” the store posted. “We are so grateful to have you all as our neighbors!”