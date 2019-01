NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s the end of an era for an iconic supermarket chain on Long Island.

King Kullen is being sold to Stop & Shop.

The deal also includes the company’s Wild by Nature food stores and their corporate headquarters in Bethpage.

The first King Kullen opened 88 years ago, and is considered to be America’s first supermarket.

It’s not known whether King Kullens that are near Stop & Shop supermarkets will be closed, or if the King Kullen name will survive after the merger.