NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Move over pizza rat, there’s a new rodent trying to break the internet — or at least nibbling the internet.

Feast your eyes on Egg Roll-Eating Squirrel. The video has been viewed nearly 750,000 times since Wednesday.

The squirrel was spotted in the city chomping down on the deep-fried appetizer.

Though it’s nearly as as big as he is, he apparently didn’t need any help as he perched high on the tree, away from any would-be company.

Doesn’t look like this squirrels first egg roll #whatisnewyork pic.twitter.com/Heo30oe8w3 — WhatIsNewYork (@whatisny) January 2, 2019

He scored the egg roll, but he couldn’t get his paws on hot mustard, sweet and sour sauce or possible squirrel favorite – peanut sauce.