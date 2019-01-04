CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Move over pizza rat, there’s a new rodent trying to break the internet — or at least nibbling the internet.

Feast your eyes on Egg Roll-Eating Squirrel. The video has been viewed nearly 750,000 times since Wednesday.

The squirrel was spotted in the city chomping down on the deep-fried appetizer.

Though it’s nearly as as big as he is, he apparently didn’t need any help as he perched high on the tree, away from any would-be company.

He scored the egg roll, but he couldn’t get his paws on hot mustard, sweet and sour sauce or possible squirrel favorite – peanut sauce.

