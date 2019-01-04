Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Emergency responders are on the scene after a portion of Northern Boulevard was undermined in Queens Friday.
The Fire Department said a gas line ruptured at a construction site shortly after 2 p.m. at Northern Boulevard and 114th Street in Corona. A water line was also struck.
A portion of the roadway was undermined and collapsed.
Northern Boulevard was closed westbound in the aftermath of the incident.
Con Ed said both pipes have been shut down and the gas capped.