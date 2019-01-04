NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Emergency responders are on the scene after a portion of Northern Boulevard was undermined in Queens Friday.

The Fire Department said a gas line ruptured at a construction site shortly after 2 p.m. at Northern Boulevard and 114th Street in Corona. A water line was also struck.

A portion of the roadway was undermined and collapsed.

Northern Boulevard was closed westbound in the aftermath of the incident.

Update: Due to a ruptured natural gas line, expect emergency personnel and traffic delays including a road closure of Northern Blvd at 114th Street in Queens. Avoid the area and please report natural gas emergencies and natural gas odors to 9-1-1 or 1-800-75-CONED if they occur. https://t.co/jllcYhVirP — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) January 4, 2019

Con Ed said both pipes have been shut down and the gas capped.