NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Emergency responders are on the scene after a portion of Northern Boulevard was undermined in Queens Friday.

The Fire Department said a gas line ruptured at a construction site shortly after 2 p.m. at Northern Boulevard and 114th Street in Corona. A water line was also struck.

A portion of the roadway was undermined and collapsed.

collapse Gas Pipe Rupture Undermines Part Of Northern Boulevard In Queens

A partial road collapse in Queens on Jan. 4, 2018. (credit: CBS2)

Northern Boulevard was closed westbound in the aftermath of the incident.

Con Ed said both pipes have been shut down and the gas capped.

