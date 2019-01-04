CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:commuter alert, path, World Trade Center

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you use the PATH train on the weekend, get ready for some major changes.

Starting Saturday through December of 2020, the World Trade Center PATH station will close for 45 weekends a year.

The station will close from midnight Saturdays through 5 a.m. Mondays.

Service on the Newark to World Trade Center line will terminate at Exchange Place station in Jersey City.

The disruption is the result of necessary repairs to tunnels and equipment damaged by Superstorm Sandy.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s