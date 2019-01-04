Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you use the PATH train on the weekend, get ready for some major changes.
Starting Saturday through December of 2020, the World Trade Center PATH station will close for 45 weekends a year.
The station will close from midnight Saturdays through 5 a.m. Mondays.
Service on the Newark to World Trade Center line will terminate at Exchange Place station in Jersey City.
The disruption is the result of necessary repairs to tunnels and equipment damaged by Superstorm Sandy.