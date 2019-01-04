NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you use the PATH train on the weekend, get ready for some major changes.

Starting Saturday through December of 2020, the World Trade Center PATH station will close for 45 weekends a year.

The station will close from midnight Saturdays through 5 a.m. Mondays.

Beginning tomorrow (Sat 1/5/19), PATH World Trade Center Station will be closed weekends from 12:01AM Sat-5AM Mon (except major holidays), to replace equipment damaged during Superstorm Sandy. Free transfer to ferry svc will be available. Learn more at https://t.co/T9P8su7YdV. pic.twitter.com/FSVhHjTYJ6 — PATH Train (@PATHTrain) January 5, 2019

Service on the Newark to World Trade Center line will terminate at Exchange Place station in Jersey City.

The disruption is the result of necessary repairs to tunnels and equipment damaged by Superstorm Sandy.