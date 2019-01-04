MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A woman working at an Elmont beauty shop was repeatedly punched during a gunpoint robbery Thursday night on busy Hempstead turnpike which was followed by a second in Massapequa, by the same two masked men.

“There was a struggle over the register,” said victim Jada Joseph, noting the incident left her shaken.

Joseph tussled with the armed and violent suspects, getting slugged and punched, reports CBSN New York’s Jennifer McLogan.

They fled with cash after she was assaulted and she chased after them.

Joseph said one seemed nervous while the other barked out orders.

A few hours later, the duo held up a convenience store 16 miles away in Massapequa.

The owner told CBS2 he feared for his life as the masked men threatened to shoot and kill him if he didn’t open the register.

In addition to money, they stole lottery scratch off tickets.

Victims say the armed suspects are both men, one standing 5-foot 6-inches and the other 6-foot 1-inch tall.

Police say they appeared familiar with the area both in Massapequa and and in Elmont in Long Island.