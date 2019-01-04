MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police on Long Island are warning residents about scams involving the letgo app.

Suffolk County police released surveillance photos of several suspects wanted in a robbery pattern.

Police say in at least five incidents since August, the suspects arranged to meet the victims pretending to buy or sell cell phones through the letgo app.

The meetings all happened late at night, three of them in front of a home on Mayfield Drive in Mastic Beach.

“If you’re going utilize an app like letgo, please do it in a public place,” said Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart. “If you’re going to meet, meet in a public place, meet during daylight hours and don’t go by yourself.”

Police are looking for three men in these incidents.

Authorities also say make sure you verify the seller before you agree to meet.