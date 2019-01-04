NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A robbery suspect remains at large after escaping police custody Thursday in Brooklyn.

Isiah McGill, 36, apparently jumped out a second-story window around 4 p.m. at the 60th precinct in Coney Island.

He was being questioned about a robbery on Sept. 17, in which he allegedly stole $90 from a 52-year-old man.

McGill was last seen running north on West 12th Street wearing red pants and red sweatshirt with the word “goat” and the number “23” on the back.

CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis spoke with someone who lives across the street from the precinct.

“So nobody was in allowed in or out and we were outside for like two hours until the cops cleared all the staircases and the elevators, and then slowly they started escorting us up and down,” she said. “I mean, most of the families were afraid because they had kids at home.”

Police said McGill has prior arrests, but it’s unclear what they were for.

