CRESKILL, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A mad dash came to an abrupt end when a suspect crashed into a police vehicle in Bergen County Friday afternoon.

The collision happened around 2 p.m. on Knickerbocker Road in Cresskill.

Police say they were trying to stop a driver for a traffic violation when the suspect tried to drive away, and instead slammed straight into a patrol car.

The suspect then tried to run away, but was quickly subdued by responding officers.

Nobody was injured in the commotion.