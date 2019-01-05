MEDFORD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police have arrested a Long Island middle school teacher on charges he had an unlawful sexual relationship with a 16-year-old former student.

Thomas Barton was arrested Friday at his home in Medford on charges including rape and endangering the welfare of a child.

Newsday reports Barton, 54, is a physical education teacher who has worked at the Brentwood school district for about 30 years.

Brentwood schools superintendent Richard Loeschner said Barton has been reassigned and is prohibited from entering school grounds.

Barton was awaiting arraignment Saturday. Information on his attorney was not immediately available.

The age of consent in New York is 17.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Suffolk Police Special Victims Section at (631) 852-6531 from Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 a.m.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)