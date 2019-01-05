CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Coney Island, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A robbery suspect who escaped police custody in Brooklyn faces a host of new charges after being arrested Saturday.

Isiah McGill, 36, jumped out a second-story window around 4 p.m. Thursday at the 60th precinct in Coney Island.

He was being questioned about a robbery from September 2017, in which he allegedly stole $90 from a 52-year-old man.

isiah mcgill Robbery Suspect In Custody After Escaping Police In Brooklyn

Isiah McGill, 36. (credit: NYPD)

McGill was arrested at his girlfriend’s residence.

He’s been charged with assault, escape, hindering prosecution, resisting arrest, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s