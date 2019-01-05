NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A child is lucky to be alive after a serious fire broke out in his apartment in the Bronx Saturday morning.

The fire broke out at around 10:15 a.m. in a Coop City apartment on the fifth floor of 900 Baychester Avenue, a 24 story building.

“Units arrived in approximately three minutes, proceeded to the fifth floor and found a very heavy smoke condition,” said FDNY Assistant Chief Joe Woznica. “While searching for the location of the fire, they came across an adult male who was unconscious suffering from smoke inhalation. He happened to be right outside the apartment door.”

Woznica said fire was coming out the door from the kitchen straight at firefighters.

Web Extra: Fire Official On Coop City Blaze

When they entered the apartment, firefighters found a child who wasn’t breathing locked in the bathroom.

“Due to the efforts of EMS from the time they received the child and the hospital emergency room staff, the child was revived,” Woznica said. Woznica added that the child is in critical condition.

“He was in bad shape but they did an outstanding job, the firefighters, in bringing him down, giving him mouth-to-mouth, EMS, when they got him down here and started treating him, and then in the emergency room when they did more extensive medical care for him to get him back and conscious again,” Woznica said.

Two other children and one adult were found in the apartment’s bedroom. All the children and the unconscious adult were taken to Jacobi Hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation. Two of the children and one of the adults are in serious condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.