EAST HANOVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The arson squad is investigating a fatal fire in East Hanover.

The fire broke out just before 8 p.m. Friday night at 3 Kimble Place.

Massive flames shot through the roof of the split level home.

credit: Facebook/Jason Sharenow

The flames were so intense that, at first, police and firefighters could not get into the house.

“The one officer kicked the door down. Unfortunately he was pushed about five feet back. Upon arrival of several fire agencies, the fire department found one deceased body. A couple minutes later, the fire department found a second deceased body,” said East Hanover Police Chief Christopher Cannizzo.

Authorities now say the two victims are believed to be the homeowners.

No one else was injured.

