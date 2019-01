NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two FDNY firehouses in Queens have been temporarily shut down due to suspected scabies infestations.

One firefighter tested positive for scabies at Engine 251 on Union Turnpike in Fresh Meadows. Another firefighter came down with scabies at Engine 320 on Francis Lewis Boulevard in Auburndale.

Both units will operate from neighboring locations while their firehouses are cleaned and decontaminated.

There was no immediate word on when the firehouses would reopen.