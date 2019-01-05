CBSN New YorkWatch Now
PROSPECT PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There’s a youth movement of sorts underway in one New Jersey community.

22-year-old Intashan Chowdhury was sworn in as borough administrator of Prospect Park on Saturday.

Chowdhury was appointed by Mayor Mohamed Khairullah, and will oversee 26 people along with a municipal budget of more than $6 million.

The 20-something is believed to be one of the youngest town managers in state history, and the only one to trace his roots back to Bangladesh.

“I think it just shows how great public service can be for all of us,” Chowdhury said. “It’s inclusive for both millennials and youth.”

Governor Phil Murphy was among the guests in attendance for the swearing-in.

