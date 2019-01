MONTCLAIR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police in New Jersey are searching for a man accused of trying to lure an 11-year-old girl into his SUV.

Montclair Police released a sketch of the suspect.

The young girl was waiting for the school bus around 7 a.m. Wednesday at the corner of Alexander Avenue and Squire Hill Road.

Investigators say the man offered her a ride, but she refused. He then drove off toward Grove Street in a brown, newer model SUV.