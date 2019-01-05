NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding the gunman who locked six people in the back room of a beauty salon during a broad-daylight robbery.

It happened at 3:05 p.m. Friday at a salon on Nostrand Avenue near Park Place in Crown Heights.

Police say the suspect walked into the salon, locked the door, and pulled out a gun.

He stole about $230 from the six people inside the shop before locking them inside a back room.

