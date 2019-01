NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Major weekend service changes have taken effect Saturday for PATH train riders.

WTC Station closed thru 5am Mon 1/7. Sat & Sun 7am-11:30pm: Free ferry at Harborside in Jersey City & Brookfield Pl in NYC. See PATH rep at Exchange Pl or WTC station for R/T ferry ticket. Mon 1/7: First NWK-WTC train: 4:35am, first WTC-NWK train: 5:10am. https://t.co/PIeDhuj3od pic.twitter.com/J2QIAHScBy — PATH Train (@PATHTrain) January 5, 2019

The World Trade Center PATH train is closing for 45 weekends.

It begins today and will last through the end of 2020.

The station will close Saturdays at midnight and reopen Mondays at 5 a.m.

Service on the Newark-World Trade Center line will terminate at the Exchange Place station.

It’s all to repair damage to tunnels and equipment damaged by Superstorm Sandy.